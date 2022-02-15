Clean Juice Signs 100th Franchise Partner

Clean Juice announced the signing of its 100th franchise ownership group in six years of franchising. This coveted milestone was captured by Dr. Glenn and Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members. The Leavitt family will open its doors to the Idaho Falls community in the late summer of 2022.

“This is an exciting milestone in Clean Juice’s historic rise from a concept conceived in our family kitchen to one of the fastest-growing, all organic fast-casual brands in the nation,” says Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. “We could not have imagined a more passionate and dedicated family than the Leavitt family to commemorate our 100th group to our organic family. Not only are they a dynamic family unit themselves, but they have a myriad of medical and business operations experience that will greatly impact our guests and our entire system.”

Dr. Glenn Leavitt is a leading OB-GYN and surgeon and owner of Leavitt Women’s Healthcare, with nearly two decades of caring for women in the Idaho Falls community. Dr. Leavitt’s dream has always been to expand his clinical care for the people of Idaho Falls through the development of complementary health businesses where all people can proactively interact more with their personal health and wellness. This is where the idea of investing in a nutrition-based, all organic fast-casual food concept caught their attention.

“Idaho Falls has many health-conscience people that crave more options when eating on the go or want to eat organic in a fast-casual environment,” says Dr. Glenn Leavitt of Leavitt Women’s Healthcare and co-owner, Clean Juice Idaho Falls. “Clean Juice serves that purpose perfectly for a growing segment of people becoming more aware and proactive in how they fuel their bodies and what foods they consume while feeling great about it.”

It wasn’t just the nutritional value and deliciousness of the menu that Clean Juice offers. The Leavitt family admired the brand’s core values, personal franchise development program, and the pure love and enthusiasm of the brand’s leadership and Home Office support team. According to them, “Clean Juice checked all the boxes and more than what our family was looking for.” They also said the “people of Idaho Falls will truly enjoy having access to the growing brand’s delicious organic product, continued product innovation, and rapidly growing integrity.”

As a celebration honoring Idaho’s wonderful resources, the Leavitt family has chosen to name the new strip mall Garnet Gateway, where the Idaho Falls Clean Juice will be located along with other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice. Garnet Gateway faces one of the city’s busiest streets and is centered around offering multiple health and wellness outlets for people to continue their pandemic-inspired march towards a healthier lifestyle.

“The future growth path, company culture, and its approach to franchise operations truly sold our family on becoming members of the Clean Juice family,” says Kathleen Leavitt, co-owner, Clean Juice Idaho Falls. “We haven’t seen anything like Clean Juice in Idaho Falls and look forward to opening this uniquely branded and positioned fast-casual restaurant with its all-organic line-up of menu items to our community.”

The Leavitt family share business interests in this Clean Juice venture, including Dr. Glenn Leavitt, his wife Kathleen, his brothers Dean and Ryan, and their nephew Chad Pariona.

Clean Juice credits its continued success on being the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the nation and trailblazing a new path in this niche market segment, which other concepts have since tried to emulate. Additionally, the QSR brand continues to invest in a series of new menu innovations and center-of-plate menu additions that have proven to delight current guests and attract new guests looking for all organic, nutritional fast-casual meals they can consume while on the go.

Pointing toward the emergence of a new trend, Dr. Leavitt is the 6th physician in the past several months to invest in the Clean Juice brand out of interest in increasing an all-organic fast-casual option for their respective communities. Throughout 2021, Clean Juice continued to intrigue and delight its guests with unique and creative permanent and seasonal menu innovations, including organic wraps, organic soups, and new organic cleanses, including The Immunity One and the newly released Super Greens beginner cleanse. These innovations, coupled with channel proliferation to reach guests more conveniently, improved the brand's Same-Store Ticket Count by 18% in December and 23% YOY.

Currently, Clean Juice has 121 stores open, with 174 locations in its system across 30 states. All within six years of franchising, earning its place among many other unmatched benchmarks within its category.