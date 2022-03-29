Clean Juice Signs 14 Stores in Matter of Months

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant announced today the signing of 14 new stores in the first 2.5 months of the year highlighted by its expansion into its 30th and 31st states in Utah and New Hampshire, respectively. The popular quick-serve juice and food bar franchise continues its record-setting growth through a personal guest experience, building aided and unaided brand awareness with the help of national ambassador Tim Tebow and developing new seasonal product innovations like its new Refreshers blended juice superfood smoothie announced earlier this month.

In addition to the brand’s entrance into Utah (St. George) and New Hampshire (Amherst), Clean Juice Franchise Partners have signed on in Idaho Falls, ID; Bowling Green, KY; Hinsdale, IL; Edmonds, OK; Pearland, TX; Prosper, TX; and multi-unit agreements in Lexington and Louisville, KY; Dothan, AL; Pensacola, FL; and Las Vegas, NV.

"We are both thrilled and blessed to bring in what we believe to be the very best Franchise Partners into our family. New people bring new energy and new opportunities to win guests for life, and that’s a big part of our growth over the years. We feel privileged to support our Franchise Partners and serve with truly clean, healthy and unprocessed fast food,” says Landon Eckles, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Juice. “Keeping to our core values, company culture and brand integrity continues to drive our growth both in customer base and entrepreneurs looking to serve their communities especially Utah and New Hampshire."

The brand’s complete 2021 financial report showcased continued growth and exceeded expectations across the franchise's key performance indicators, including same-store sales (SSS) and guest count (SSGC). In 2021, the company reported its best fourth quarter ever including a cumulative SSS growth of over 20% and SSGC growth of 23%. For the full year of 2021, Clean Juice had a total SSS growth of over 16% growth and served more than 3.3 million total guests in 2021, up 41% from the previous year.

"We are focused on our mission of providing the best quality, fully organic food and beverages in the industry and guests love it. We aim to continue to grow and strengthen our brand and that starts with joyfully serving thousands of guests each day,” adds Eckles.