ClearCOGS, a leading provider of AI-powered predictive analytics for restaurants, announced it has raised $3.8 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round. The investment was led by Closed Loop Partners’ Venture Group, with additional participation from Myriad Venture Partners, and Level Up Ventures, a venture arm of Hearst Corporation.

ClearCOGS provides restaurant operators with precise daily forecasts to optimize food preparation, ordering, and staffing decisions. By addressing the industry’s chronic challenge of food waste – responsible for over $25 billion in annual losses in the U.S. – the technology enhances operational efficiency while helping operators make smarter, real-time decisions that drive both profitability and sustainability.

“Food waste prevention is essential to building a sustainable and profitable restaurant industry,” said Danielle Joseph, Managing Director and Head of the Closed Loop Ventures Group at Closed Loop Partners. “ClearCOGS offers an impactful solution that aligns perfectly with our mission to build a circular economy. By providing clarity and precision to restaurant operators, ClearCOGS is helping to reduce food waste while simultaneously driving stronger business outcomes.”

Hearst, the leading global diversified media, information, and services company, also participated in the round through its early-stage investment arm Level Up Ventures.

“Hearst launched Level Up Ventures to empower underrepresented founders making a real impact. ClearCOGS is driving meaningful change by helping restaurants operate more efficiently and reduce food waste – a win for both profitability and sustainability. We’re excited to support their growth and continued impact,” said Shashi Srikantan, Managing Director of Level Up Ventures. “We’re excited to support their growth and continued impact.”

ClearCOGS leverages advanced AI technology to translate complex operational data into clear, daily guidance, enabling restaurant operators to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance profitability in an industry historically burdened by tight margins and unpredictable demand.

“At ClearCOGS, we believe restaurant operators shouldn’t have to navigate uncertainty alone,” saidMatt Wampler, CEO of ClearCOGS. “This funding empowers us to extend our reach and deliver the practical, reliable forecasting tools that restaurant operators need to consistently achieve better operational outcomes.”

Myriad Venture Partners, a firm investing in next-generation leaders in AI and enterprise software, recognizes the transformative potential of ClearCOGS’ solutions. “ClearCOGS exemplifies the type of startups we welcome into our portfolio: those leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive new efficiencies into the DNA of our top industries,” said Chris Fisher, co-founder and Managing Partner at Myriad Venture Partners. “We’re excited to back a company with a platform that sets a bold new standard for how AI can drive lasting, tech-enabled transformation in food service.”

The $3.8 million Seed round infuses $2.3 million in new seed capital as well as the conversion of $1.4 million pre-seed investment. This funding will accelerate ClearCOGS’ product development and customer acquisition efforts, positioning the company to rapidly expand its presence in the food service sector. ClearCOGS is already trusted by leading restaurant brands to optimize operational decisions, reduce waste, and elevate overall profitability.