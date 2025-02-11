Cleaver & Co, a fast-casual restaurant offering elevated burgers and chicken sandwiches will open its first brick-and-mortar location in Dallas on February 15, 2025. Located at 4438 McKinney Ave, Ste. 100, Dallas, TX 75205, Cleaver & Co is a joint venture from seasoned restaurateurs Pat Garza and Pardeep Sharma (Roti Grill, India Palace), whose business relationship and friendship dates back to their early collaborations in 2016.

“We’ve built Cleaver & Co with an unwavering commitment to quality, and we’re excited to introduce Dallas to our signature premium burgers, hand-breaded chicken sandwiches, and indulgent, hand-spun milkshakes,” said Pat Garza, Founder. “This location is the next step in our journey, allowing us to bring our brand’s passion for high-quality, flavorful comfort food to a larger audience.”

Cleaver & Co started as a food hall concept designed to elevate the classic American burger. Crafted with only the finest locally sourced ingredients, each burger and chicken sandwich is meticulously prepared to deliver a memorable dining experience. Their hand-spun milkshakes, made with premium ice cream and real ingredients, add the perfect sweet touch to any meal.

The Dallas location was chosen for its high-density neighborhood and lack of premium burger options, making it an ideal market for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. The 2,400-square-foot space features a 75-person capacity and is designed with a unique blend of a sports bar atmosphere and rustic butcher shop aesthetics—bringing an energetic yet inviting environment to the dining scene.

Cleaver & Co will operate from this location for a limited time, as the lease is only available for a short period. However, Garza and Sharma hope to use this opportunity to prove the concept’s success and expand to additional locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“We see a significant opportunity in the premium burger and chicken sandwich segment here in Dallas,” said Pardeep Sharma. “With our experience in various restaurant concepts, we’re excited to bring something new and compelling to the area.”

Cleaver & Co invites the Dallas community to experience their elevated comfort food firsthand. The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 11 AM – 10 PM.