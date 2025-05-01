Clementine’s Ice Cream announces expansion into the Kansas City market and beyond as the brand celebrates its 10-year anniversary this May. The St. Louis-based microcreamery that specializes in small-batch ice cream crafted with all-natural dairy and premium ingredients marks a decade of extraordinary growth with plans for its first Kansas City location in Prairie Village, signaling the start of an ambitious expansion across the Midwest, which is projected to grow to 40 parlors in the next five years. Clementine’s currently operates eight parlors around the St. Louis metro area and ships its ice cream nationally.

Starting Sunday, June 1, 2025, Clementine’s Ice Cream will take over construction and operations in the former CHILL in the Village space (6966 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208). The Prairie Village store is set to open in late summer, serving Clementine’s full array of ice cream offerings, including its naughty, nice, and non-dairy scoops and pints. Clementine’s will reimagine the parlor with its signature Parisian punky-chic aesthetic, featuring design details that pay homage to the neighborhood, a signature staple of Clementine’s Ice Cream parlors over the years. The store will replicate Clementine’s organoleptic experience, a sensory experience that begins the moment a guest enters a parlor, intended to engage and thrill the sense of sight, smell, taste, touch, and sound.

Founded in 2014 by Tamara Keefe, Clementine’s has grown from one location, opening on Sunday, May 17, 2015, in St. Louis to a nationally recognized brand known for its decadent and chef-driven ice cream. With nearly a decade of organic growth, Clementine’s sets its sights on large market expansion in the Midwest, aiming to bring its community-driven mindset and quality ice cream to more fans.

“As we celebrate 10 years of Clementine’s, it’s incredible to look back at how far we’ve come — from hand-delivering our first pints of ice cream to restaurants around town, to opening our very first shop in St. Louis, and now expanding across the Midwest,” said Tamara Keefe, founder, CEO, and flavor temptress of Clementine’s Ice Cream. “Our growth has always been fueled by a passion for crafting the very best ice cream and creating meaningful moments for our guests. Ice cream is more than just a treat—it’s about creating joy and connection. When we started to ship our ice cream nationally, we saw the desire for other communities to have their own Clementine’s parlor. We’re thrilled to start that process by bringing our handcrafted ice cream to new markets and joining the Kansas City community.”

This expansion is part of Clementine’s multi-year growth strategy to bring its award-winning ice cream to diverse markets throughout the Midwest over the next five years, sparked by the brand’s investment in a 25,000-square-foot production facility that will allow for production for up to 40 parlors and online orders. The company remains committed to staying true to its roots as a premium microcreamery while introducing new audiences to its playful and indulgent ice cream experience. Clementine’s Ice Cream is set to announce two more ice cream parlor openings this year, along with plans to open four more in 2026.

Clementine’s Ice Cream is a childhood dream of founder and CEO Tamara Keefe, who quit her high-profile marketing job in corporate America and cashed in her 401K to pursue her lifelong passion for making ice cream. Fueled by memories of an ice cream maker bought for her at a garage sale for $2, her childhood kitchen became everyone’s favorite ice cream parlor to visit on Sundays. Now, Clementine’s Ice Cream is a manifestation of that passion. The company’s local and national success is a product of Keefe’s love for ice cream and what it represents: family, community, and moments of connection, one scoop at a time.

Before its set opening later this summer, Clementine’s Ice Cream will host a pop-up in Kansas City. The ice cream brand will be sampling scoops and selling pints at Billie’s Grocery (3614 West 95th St, Leawood, KS 66206) on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14 from 12 – 8 p.m.

For up-to-date information on Clementine’s current offerings and upcoming flavor drops, visit their website at www.clementinescreamery.com, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @clementinescreamery. Clementine’s is also available for national shipping on Goldbelly.