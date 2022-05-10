Clutch City Cluckers Food Truck to Open Fourth Location

Clutch City Cluckers, a Houston based hot chicken food truck that opened in February 2021 will soon open their fourth location, third to the Houston area at 1005 Katy Fort Bend Rd. Katy, TX 77493 on Friday, May 20th and Saturday, May 21st.

After rave reviews and a cult following in Houston, and a successful launch of Clutch City Cluckers second location in San Antonio, Kilani is now expanding with a fourth location after much demand for a larger presence in the Houston area. The truck will serve Nashville inspired Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Cheese Topped Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Loaded Fries, Tacos and even meatless options. The truck will also offer a novelty brunch menu that will be available on Saturday & Sunday from 11am to 2pm.



Guests are invited to join Clutch City Cluckers for a two day grand opening celebration starting Friday, May 20th from 10am to 5am (or sellout) where all guests will enjoy 50% off their entire order and get a raffle ticket for a PS5 giveaway. Plus the first 25 in line on Friday, May 20th will receive a free meal. Then the fun continues as Clutch City Cluckers will be extending their PS5 raffle for those who join them on Saturday, May 21st, with the winner to be drawn on Monday, May 23rd.

The food truck’s normal hours of operation will be Monday through Sunday from 10am to 5am. Their full menu can be found via their website www.ClutchCityCluckers.com.