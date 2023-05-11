Clutch City Cluckers to Open Ninth Location in Cypress, Texas

Clutch City Cluckers, a Houston based hot chicken food truck will open its ninth location in Cypress, TX, located at 25950 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77429, with a grand opening celebration the weekend of Saturday, May 27th through Monday, May 29th.

The popular hot chicken truck is expanding their brand to the greater Houston area with a new location in Cypress, Texas. The new truck will serve their fan favorites: Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Cheese Topped Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Loaded Fries, and even Cauliflower Tenders along with their newly introduced Milkshakes & Shrimp Daddy Tacos.

To kick off the party on Saturday, May 27th from 11am-3am, the truck will host a ribbon cutting, then give away one free 1 Tender Cluck It Like It’s Hot Sandwich to the first 500 guests in line (1 per person). Then they will provide 50% off their entire menu of well known eats for the rest of the day. Patrons who purchase a meal on Saturday will receive a raffle ticket, which enters the guests into a giveaway for gift cards to the truck totaling $1,500 with a $500, $250, & several $100 gift cards up for grabs. The drawing for the raffle will be held live on the franchise's Instagram with physical gift cards being awarded to the winners. Additionally, the truck will be hosting a Spice Challenge with Houston Hip-Hop Radio Boss, Kiotti Brown starting at 11am, where guests can compete to see who can eat the spiciest tender. For entertainment, the truck will be providing a live DJ from 7pm - 10pm.

The celebration continues on Sunday, May 28th from 11am-2am with an additional opportunity for one free 1 Tender Cluck It Like It’s Hot Sandwich to the first 500 guests as well as 50% off any additional purchases.

Guests who stop by on Monday, May 29th from 11am-2am will also receive 50% off their meals. Their full menu can be found via their website www.ClutchCityCluckers.com.