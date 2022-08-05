Clutch City Cluckers to Open Sixth Location

Clutch City Cluckers, a Houston based hot chicken food truck that opened in 2021 will soon open their sixth location, fourth to the Houston area at 1411 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77006. The Grand Opening celebration will be held over three days from Friday, August 26th to Sunday, August 28th with some amazing offers up for grabs.

The truck will serve Nashville inspired Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Cheese Topped Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Loaded Fries, Tacos and even meatless options. The truck will also offer a novelty brunch menu that will be available on Saturday & Sunday from 11am to 2pm.



Guests are invited to join Clutch City Cluckers for a three day grand opening celebration starting Friday, August 26th & Saturday, August 27th from 10am to 5am (or sellout). The first 100 guests in line will receive a complimentary meal. For the rest of the day, guests can enjoy 50% off their entire order and get a raffle ticket to win a PS5 & iPhone 13 Pro giveaway.



Then the fun continues as Clutch City Cluckers will be extending their 50% off menu offer, plus PS5 and iPhone 13 Pro raffle for those who join them on Sunday, August 28th from 10am to 3am (or sellout). The raffle winners will be drawn on Monday, August 29th via the food truck’s Instagram.



The food truck’s normal hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday 10am-3am and Friday- Saturday 10am-5am. Their full menu can be found via their website www.ClutchCityCluckers.com.