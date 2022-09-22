Clutch City Cluckers to Open Sixth Location in Spring, Texas

Clutch City Cluckers, a Houston based hot chicken food truck will open its sixth location in Spring, TX, located at 6730 Louetta Road, Spring, TX 77379, with a grand opening celebration the weekend of Saturday, October 1st and Sunday, October 2nd from 11am-12am (or sellout).

After a demand on Instagram for the brand to open a truck in the Spring area, the establishment has adhered by answering the call with a brand new Clutch City Cluckers food truck.

The truck will serve their fan favorites, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Cheese Topped Hot Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Loaded Fries, and even Cauliflower Tenders.

Guests are invited to join Clutch City Cluckers for a two day grand opening celebration starting Saturday, October 1st to Sunday, October 2nd from 11am-12am (or sellout) where guests can enter for a chance to win a 4-day Disney Cruise and enjoy 50% of their meal all day. Plus, the first 50 in line will receive their meals for free. The fun will continue throughout the weekend with family activities throughout the area surrounding the truck such as a face painter, DJ and more.

Beginning Monday, October 3rd the food truck’s normal hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 11am to 2am and Friday through Saturday from 11am to 3am