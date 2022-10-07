CM Systems Announces Patent for ComplianceMate's System

CM Systems, LLC (ComplianceMate), a world leader in Food Safety Technology and Automation, announced the issuance of US Patent 11449810. This is the third in a family of patents covering ComplianceMate's system that accommodates a comprehensive Digital Food Safety Management System, including the digital checklist of tasks to be performed in a foodservice establishment utilizing automated temperature sensors and automated checklists using Bluetooth probe technology.

"Our goal is to further our industry leadership position and our expanding patent portfolio. We are continually pushing the development of innovative technology, enhancing our position in the foodservice industry. The new patent issuance continues to expand the breadth and depth of our intellectual property portfolio of IoT wireless communication and compliance to health and safety standards," says Steve Getraer, President of ComplianceMate.

ComplianceMate is an international SaaS company headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA currently supporting customers in 30 countries. This new patent follows the international recognition of the ComplianceMate system, including past selection as a German Innovation Award recipient from the German Design Council, as a Kitchen Innovations Award recipient from the US-based National Restaurant Association, and as a winner in the Internet of Things/Wearable Technologies Innovation World Cup in the retail category.

To view, enter 11449810 at https://ppubs.uspto.gov/pubwebapp/.