CM Systems Releases Latest Version of its Food Safety and Back of House Operations Software System

CM Systems LLC, (ComplianceMate) announced the release of the latest version of its award-winning ComplianceMate Food Safety and Back of House Operations software system. This latest release utilizes CM's decade of experience in automated temperature sensors, workflow checklists, and robust reporting capabilities, continuing activities to enhance systems, supporting foodservice.

The ComplianceMate system supports the challenges of increasing costs, labor shortages and turnover, as well as the unique needs in the new era of food safety. This release has been installed in substantially all existing customer locations in over 25 countries worldwide.

The release enhances the user experience and includes a host of new features that allows both customers and the industry at large to take advantage of the latest innovations in technology. Adam Parrott, ComplianceMate CTO, says, "This version further supports regional variances in regulatory requirements, the latest in best practices for security, and the ability to integrate with customers' existing systems for expanded data analytics, increasing the potential for management and optimization of food safety and operation practices."

The ComplianceMate system continues its history of creating comprehensive foodservice software and contains a number of enhancements, including security, hierarchical views, and alerting. Customers have been delighted with the new software. "This version makes it easier for us to manage the ongoing operations of our restaurants," says Jim Gibson, Vice President, FSQA - Five Guys Enterprises. "It enhances the benefits we already experience with ComplianceMate."

Steve Getraer, President of CM Systems, says that "the new version continues our long history of innovation and of ensuring that we meet and exceed customer needs." This release follows the recent announcement by the Company of its latest grant of patents by the US Patent office.