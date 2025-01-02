Custom Made Inventory (CMI), a leading innovator in the packaging industry, has announced its purchase of the first Mimaki CFX Series production flatbed cutter in the United States. This acquisition underscores CMI’s commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology to enhance its manufacturing and sample making capabilities to deliver superior solutions to its customers.

The Mimaki CFX Series represents a breakthrough in precision cutting and creasing technology. The series offers three flatbed sizes and an array of advanced features, including multi-tool heads, precise depth controls, and backside cutting modes. These capabilities align with CMI’s mission to provide versatile, high-quality packaging solutions to clients across various industries

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mimaki USA as the first adopter of the CFX Series flatbed cutter,” said Andrew Jordan, CMI CEO. “This investment enables us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in packaging design and production, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation while meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

About the Mimaki CFX Series:

The CFX Series is designed for high-speed, high-precision production with features including:

• Three Table Sizes: Accommodating projects of varying scales with field expandable table options ranging from 2.5m x 1.3m to 2.5m x 5m.

• Multi-Tool Capability: Allows simultaneous use of up to four tools, minimizing tool changes and boosting efficiency.

• Advanced Cutting Accuracy: Automatic tool height adjustments based on table flatness reduce errors and extend cutting mat lifespan.

• Backside Cutting Mode: Combines with an optional camera unit for precise material alignment and seamless processing.

• Integration with JFX UV-LED Printers: Ideal for creating print-then-cut applications such as POP displays, signage, folding cartons, and more. “The CFX Series represents the next evolution of Mimaki’s cutting solutions, and we’re excited to see how CMI leverages this technology to create exceptional products,” said Mimaki Marketing Director, Josh Hope. “This collaboration highlights our shared dedication to innovation and excellence.”