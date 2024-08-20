CMI (Custom Made Inventory) announced that it is now producing 12 and 24oz foam cups for Tropical Smoothie Cafe. This marks a significant milestone for CMI as it is the first time the company has ventured into foam products, further expanding its diverse portfolio.

With this latest addition, CMI now proudly produces a wide range of disposable packaging items for Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The expansion into foam emphasizes CMI’s dedication to providing high-quality, innovative packaging solutions that adapt to the changing needs of its clients. This milestone marks CMI’s evolution into a substrate-agnostic provider, capable of delivering products across various materials, including paper, plastic, metal, sugarcane and now foam, to meet the diverse requirements of its customers.

By being substrate agnostic, CMI solidifies its position as a versatile leader in the packaging industry, ready to tackle any packaging challenge that suites your brands needs. Their “food lab” is instrumental in helping brands select substrates that are optimal for the food they provide to their customers.