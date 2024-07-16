French fries may not be as American as apple pie, but this time of year, they’re the inspiration for any number of savory celebrations. Just ask Coast Packing.

Coinciding with the July 12 observance of #NationalFrenchFryDay and #NationalBeefTallowDay on July 13, the West’s top supplier of animal fat shortenings will engage the full gamut of social media platforms, the better to underscore just how much consumers savor their fries and the ingredient that makes them so special.

Coast is asking fry-lovers to submit a favorite restaurant that features beef tallow French fries by including the hashtag #BeefTallowFrenchFries and tag @CoastPackingCo, while adding enticing photos of the fries themselves. No restaurant with tallow fries near you? No problem! Don an apron, break out the fryer

and enter your own #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest. See our easy recipe here: Beef TallowFrench Fries. The most creative and tasty-looking entries have the best chance to win.

An initiative of The Healthy Fats Coalition, National Beef Tallow Day is a celebration of a traditional animal fat – pure beef tallow shortening – that has been enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens. Because beef tallow is a delicious (and healthier) way to cook French fries, Coast is hungry for posts extolling beef tallow French fries on offer.

More and more, restaurants are re-discovering beef tallow as a medium for preparing French fries. The color, texture, and umami that beef tallow imparts to fried foods make it a vastly superior alternative to heavily processed, industrially produced substitutes.

This year’s prize lineup is tailor-made for home cooks:

1 st prize: Le Creuset 4.5 qt Round Dutch Oven + digital candy thermometer + The Fat

Kitchen signed cookbook ($455)

Kitchen signed cookbook ($455) 2nd prize: (4) Premium Burger/Fries Boards + The Fat Kitchen signed cookbook

($185)

($185) 3rd prize: Traeger Flat Top Smashburger Kit + The Fat Kitchen signed cookbook

($145)

($145) o 4th prize: The Fat Kitchen signed cookbook + tub of Coast Packing’s beef tallow.

($55)

“For diners and home cooks, the message of our contest is simply, ’beef tallow makes for a

better French fry,’” said Greg Hozinsky, Coast Packing Corporate Chef. “By any (and every)

measure, beef tallow sets the standard for how a fried potato should taste. One bite is all it

takes.”

No purchase necessary. Contest open to legal residents of the USA, 13+. Entries accepted

from July 13 until July 27, 2024. Winners will be announced on August 6, 2024.