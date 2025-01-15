Coast Packing Company’s 8th Annual #LardLovers Recipe Contest celebrated the perfect mix of creativity, tradition, flavor and innovation. As a leading supplier of animal fat shortenings like lard and beef tallow, Coast invited home chefs to showcase the power of lard. Participants brought their recipes to life with personal stories, adding a unique touch to this timeless ingredient that elevates everyday dishes into flavorful culinary creations. From sweet treats to savory delights, this year’s contest highlighted how lard connects generations through storytelling and inspires new culinary possibilities.

In celebration of the annual observance of #NationalLardDay on December 8, the contest is a tribute to pure, traditional lard and its incredible versatility. Whether adding richness to savory dishes or tender perfection to sweet treats, lard continues to shine as a staple in kitchens across America.

This year, Coast Packing’s Corporate Chef, Greg Hozinsky, and his team of judges evaluated an impressive 50 entries in both Sweet and Savory categories, ultimately narrowing them down to five finalists in each. Two top winners were selected in each category based on their creativity, originality, and overall appeal. Chef Hozinsky remarked, “This year’s entries captivated our team of judges with the heartfelt stories of family recipes, travel and personal experiences. We were drawn to the innovative twists on classics and were impressed with how the participants truly showcased the best of what lard can do.”

Here are this year’s winners, and their stories behind the recipes that wowed the judges:

SWEET CATEGORY – 1st Place Winner: Tiffany Aaron from Quitman, Arkansas, with Apple Lovers Loaf Cake.

“This recipe was inspired by an olive oil apple cake I once enjoyed during a trip to Barcelona. I swapped the olive oil for melted lard and added diced apples and apple pie spice for a festive twist. Lard has proven to be such an underestimated ingredient in baking! While I originally thought of it as a go-to for pie crusts and biscuits, I discovered that using melted lard in place of oil creates a depth of flavor and texture that’s truly special.”

SWEET CATEGORY – 2nd Place Winner: Susan Simpson from Harrington, Delaware, with Oma’s Christmas Stollen.

“For as long as I can remember, my mother and German grandmother baked this Stollen recipe as part of our Christmas tradition. My grandmother created the recipe over a century ago in Germany, and while some ingredients and methods have been updated, lard remains sacred to its flavor and texture. Now, I pass on this tradition to my grandchildren, sharing stories of their great-great-grandmother and her love of baking.”

SAVORY CATEGORY – 1st Place Winner: Sharon Grandy from Chicago, Illinois, with Quesabirria-Stuffed Empanadas.

“As a mom to a child with a severe egg allergy, I’m always seeking ways to reimagine recipes without eggs. Lard has been a game-changer for us, adding a richness to dishes like these empanadas that my entire family can enjoy. It’s become an indispensable ingredient in our kitchen.”

SAVORY CATEGORY – 2nd Place Winner: Jessica Merrick from Port Richey, Florida, with Grandma’s Smoky Maple Lard Biscuits.

“Lard has always been more than just an ingredient – it’s a connection to my grandmother’s kitchen and the love she poured into every meal. These smoky maple biscuits remind me of her warm, cozy kitchen, the stories she shared, and the joy of baking together. Now, I share these moments with my own children, continuing her legacy of love and flavor.”

To learn more about each recipe, visit https://coastpacking.com/recipes/.

Coast Packing congratulates all the finalists and participants for their exceptional recipes. Stay tuned for next year’s #LardLovers Recipe Contest and more opportunities to showcase your culinary talents!