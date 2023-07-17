Sure as it’s summer -- French fry season -- it’s time for the Sixth Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries “Tweet-to-Win” Contest, which kicked off on July 13, coinciding with #NationalBeefTallowDay, Coast Packing Company announced.

The nation’s second largest supplier of animal fat shortenings. Coast is once again craving the public’s most poetic/ecstatic/witty/tasty tweets proclaiming their desire for beef tallow (that is, beef fat) French fries. Back in the day, beef fat fries were what helped make a certain major burger chain famous. The “Tweet-to-Win” Contest (https://coastpacking.com/resources/blog/beeftallowfrenchfries-tweet-to-win-contest/) is a golden (pun intended) opportunity for participants to take home actual loot while celebrating #NationalBeefTallowDay, which also happens to be #NationalFrenchFryDay. The contest ends on July 27.

This year’s prizes respect the power of the (fried) potato, with a lineup that includes:

1st prize: de Buyer Swing Plus Mandoline + All-Clad Deep Fryer + tub of Coast Packing Beef Tallow Shortening ($440 MSRP)

2nd prize : Gift certificate to favorite restaurant ($200 MSRP)

3rd prize: French Fries Scented Candle & Friyay Fries Pillow ($60 MSRP)

To get things going, fry-lovers should submit a favorite restaurant that features beef tallow French fries by including the hashtag #BeefTallowFrenchFries and tag @CoastPackingCo. Photos of the French fries should be included along with the tweet. Coast will select the winning tweets based on originality and creativity, and announce the winner on August 8. An initiative of The Healthy Fats Coalition, #NationalBeefTallowDay is a celebration of a traditional animal fat – pure beef tallow shortening – that has been enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens.

“For diners and home cooks, the message of our ‘Tweet-to-Win’ contest is, ‘fry up deliciousness in 280 characters,’” said Eric R. Gustafson, Coast Packing CEO. “In terms of freshness, flavor and texture, there really is no comparison to beef tallow French fries, which is why we encourage consumers to taste for themselves – truly, one bite is all it takes,” Gustafson said. “We encourage everyone to tweet their love for French fries fried in beef tallow far and wide. And then go have some.”

At the conclusion of the contest, Coast will release an updated version of the Ultimate French Fry List (https://coastpacking.com/community/tastemaps/#product_types=tallowfriesfatmap), which made its debut on National Beef Tallow Day in 2019.