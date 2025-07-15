In honor of National French Fries Day and Beef Tallow Day, Coast Packing Company, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., is turning up the heat with its 8th Annual #BeefTallowFrenchFries Contest, a sizzling summer celebration of crispy, golden fries made with natural beef tallow.

This year’s contest kicked off on #NationalBeefTallowDay, Sunday, July 13 and runs through Thursday, July 31, giving both home cooks and restaurant-goers more time to enter and win. Whether you are hand-cutting russets in your backyard or snapping pics of your go-to tallow-fried fries from your favorite restaurant, all it takes is one great photo and a love of real, flavorful fries.

Beef Tallow Day, an initiative of the Healthy Fats Coalition, celebrates pure beef tallow shortening, a traditional fat gaining popularity in American cuisine. Known for its flavor and health benefits, beef tallow is an excellent choice for preparing French fries, and Coast is excited to share posts featuring fries made with this delicious fat.

To enter, follow @CoastPackingCo on Instagram or X, post a photo of your tallow-fry masterpiece—either homemade or from your favorite local restaurant—and tag it with #BeefTallowFrenchFries. Winners will be announced on or around Wednesday, August 13 on Coast’s website and social media channels.

Four winners will take home prizes worth the sizzle:

·1st Prize – Ultimate Backyard Fry Setup ($737 value)

Includes a Propane Deep Fryer, 5-gallon Coast beef tallow, BBQ tongs, digital thermometer, apron, and gourmet fry seasoning set.

·2nd Prize – A Year of Fries ($600 value)

A full year of fries with a gift card to a tallow-fry-serving restaurant of their choice.

·3rd Prize – Fry Master Kit ($500 value)

Features an All-Clad Deep Fryer, Weston French Fry Cutter, beef tallow, and apron.

·4th Prize – Deep Fryer Cookie Gift Basket ($120 value)

A sweet and savory treat basket from The Cookie Joint, packed in a reusable fryer basket.

“This contest is one of our favorite ways to celebrate the flavor and unmatched performance of beef tallow,” said Greg Hozinsky, Corporate Chef at Coast Packing. “Each year, the entries become increasingly clever and enticing. With the growing popularity of beef tallow, this year’s Beef Tallow French Fries Contest is right on trend. We can’t wait to see how tallow fans level up in 2025 compared to previous years.”

For more information or to enter, visit: https://coastpacking.com/beeftallowfrenchfriescontest

No purchase necessary. Contest open to legal residents of the USA, 13+. Entries accepted from July 13 until July 31, 2025. Winners announced on social media and on website on or around August 13, 2025.