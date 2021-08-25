The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Launches Fall Menu with Plant-Based Products

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand, one of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, today launched its fall seasonal menu that features a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich and the return of the joyful and magical Cookie Butter Latte, along with other drinks and eats that evoke a taste of fall.

Plant-based items are exploding on menus nationwide as more than 50 percent of Americans incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet as a way to live a more balanced and sustainable lifestyle. Through its partnership with Beyond Meat, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is catering to growing consumer demand with the Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich, its first-ever breakfast sandwich made with plant-based meat. The sandwich features Beyond Breakfast Sausage, a plant-based sausage patty with 9g of protein designed to offer the same savory, perfectly seasoned taste of traditional pork breakfast sausage, but made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones, or cholesterol.

“Our mission is to continue to drive innovation and to provide our guests with flavors and food items that they crave, enjoy and that spark joy,” says Nurit Raich, Senior Director of Product Innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand. “We are excited to provide our guests with the Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich that is made with delicious plant-based sausage as a way for them to easily enjoy plant-based meat without sacrificing on taste, and to bring back the indulgent Cookie Butter beverages by popular demand and other fall nostalgic flavors.”

“As two SoCal-based companies, we’re excited to partner to bring our fans a delicious and convenient breakfast option made with plant-based sausage,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of Food Service North America, Beyond Meat. “Following the successful test in San Diego, we’re proud that Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is expanding the Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich to stores across California so that it’s easier than ever for consumers on-the-go to enjoy the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein.”

The fall menu offerings are available to guests now through October 31, 2021, and feature: