The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Launches Winter Drinks

Winter is here, making it the perfect time to cozy up and treat yourself to a tasty latte. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf brand, one of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, launched its winter seasonal beverages that includes the new Sea Salted Caramel Latte and Sea Salted Carmel Macchiato. The silky-smooth lattes feature a rich caramel flavor, real sea salt and premium espresso.

“Winter is the perfect time of year for indulging in a comforting beverage and there is no better way to do so than with the flavor of sea salted caramel,” says Nurit Raich, Senior Director of Product Innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. “The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is always innovating on new flavor profiles and is excited to have our guests beat the winter chill with the twist on their favorite caramel taste with added sea salt notes in a beverage that just hits the sweet spot that people are craving right now.”

The new winter menu is available to guests now through March 7th and include:

Sea Salted Caramel Latte and Sea Salted Caramel Macchiato - A rich caramel flavor with a touch of real sea salt that is enhanced by the flavors of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s premium espresso. Can be ordered hot or iced.

Caramel Macchiato – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s signature espresso is highlighted by the creamy, smooth and well-balanced notes of the iconic coffee stores Caramel Syrup. Can be ordered iced or hot.

Beverages can also be ordered with non-dairy options such as oat milk and oat milk foam, as well as lightened latte options.

The new winter beverages are also perfectly paired with the Homestyle Grilled Cheese, the warm oven-toasted breakfast items such as the Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Sandwich, Bacon, Egg, & Cheese English Muffin, the Egg & Chorizo Burrito, and any of the freshly baked goods.