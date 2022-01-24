Coffee Chain Southern Grounds Launches Franchise Strategy

With three successful independently owned locations already established in Northeast Florida, Southern Grounds announces plans to offer franchise opportunities in 12 Southern states beginning in February 2022. Initial territory for franchises will be in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi and select markets in Florida. We are filing to register our franchise in Virginia and Maryland and once registered will plan to offer franchises in those states.

Recent expansion of the popular coffee house also includes a licensing agreement with HMSHOST, the world’s largest concessionaire, and Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

“We are looking for experienced multi-unit franchise partners with a track record of success and proven independents who want to diversify their portfolio with a successful concept,” says Mark Janasik, CEO Southern Grounds & Co. “We want to open 125 units in the Southeast in the next 10 years but still ensure each location feels like a collection of curated coffee houses with individuality, neighborhood feel and unparalleled guest experience.”

With a belief that restaurants are key to a community’s vibrancy, economic development and social infrastructure, “we feel there is no better time than now to launch our new modern coffee house as a franchise and community model to other aspiring restaurateurs,” says Janasik. “Each Southern Grounds location will be a unique reflection of the neighborhood in which it is located.”

Underlying the success of Southern Grounds is the belief that a great cup of coffee connects people, starts conversations and creates a community hub by providing a relaxing environment to gather together and enjoy great food. More than just a coffee shop, Southern Grounds is a lifestyle brand committed to providing guests a home away from home with a seasonal approach to food and drink offerings.