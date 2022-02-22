Coffee Concept Southern Grounds Signs 9-Unit Deal for Tampa and St. Petersburg

Fans of Southern Grounds will soon be able to enjoy their favorite caffeinated beverages and seasonal dishes in the Tampa area, as the popular brand signs plans for its first franchise locations.

“After building a loyal following in NE Florida and as the consumer base for specialty coffee drinkers and sustainable food continues to grow, we feel there is no better time to launch our new modern coffee house as a franchise and community model to other aspiring restaurateurs,” according to Mark Janasik, CEO Southern Grounds & Co.

The SOGRO St. Pete Hospitality Group plans to open 9 Southern Grounds outlets, with locations throughout Tampa and St. Petersburg. Principals in the group are Jordan Hooten, Zach Presti and Nick Presti

“For us, Jordan, Zach and Nick represented everything we look for in a hospitality group: passion, leadership, unwavering commitment to quality, entrepreneurial spirit and a proven track record,” says Janasik.

Each Southern Grounds location will be a unique reflection of the neighborhood in which it is located. “Southern Grounds has been my favorite coffee house and my favorite place to get together for several years. The coffee is great and the food is delicious; but the atmosphere and energy and the feeling you get when you get inside are what make it so special. It is truly surreal to me that we will be bringing our favorite place, to my favorite part of Florida,” says Hooten.

Underlying the success of Southern Grounds is the belief that a great cup of coffee connects people, starts conversations and creates a community hub by providing a relaxing environment to gather together and enjoy great food. The SOGRO St. Pete Hospitality Group is excited about introducing the modern coffee house concept to the Tampa/St. Pete region.

“Growing up in an Italian household we know the importance of breaking bread and gathering together as a family,” says franchisee partner Zack Presti. “Some of my fondest memories growing up was all my family together eating home cooked meals. We hope to bring the same feeling to families across Tampa/ St Pete and surrounding areas with this unique concept.”

More than just a coffee shop, Southern Grounds is a lifestyle brand committed to providing guests a home away from home with a seasonal approach to food and drink offerings. “We are excited to bring a chef driven coffee shop to the St Petersburg/ Tampa area that will provide the community an opportunity to gather together,” says Nick Presti.” With fresh scratch ingredients that tell a story, we want to provide an experience you cannot get at any other coffee house.”

The St Petersburg and Tampa market are a natural fit for Southern Grounds’ lifestyle brand. “Pair that with an amazing operator and we feel we have a recipe for success. We are looking forward to bringing the concept to the area and other great cities as we grow,” says Lindsay Blakeslee, Director of Franchise Sales.