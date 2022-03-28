Coffee Concept Wild Opens Bali-Inspired Lounge in Houston

Wild – a brand new, category-defining, multi-dimensional concept featuring a coffee shop, cocktail bar and first-class dispensary – is now helping the Houston community find their flow through its all-new Bali-inspired lounge.

Located at 2121 N. Shepherd Drive, Wild demystifies hemp-based products by offering a premium selection in a welcoming and relaxed environment in which guests can learn about and enjoy the benefits of CBD and other hemp-derived compounds such as Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, THC-O, and HHC. Houstonians can explore natural cannabis derivatives and hemp-infused coffee, hemp-infused Free-Spirited elixirs, cocktails and unique pastries in an energetic and approachable, tropical-themed lounge. Wild team members take pride in building trust with their guests through education of the Cannabidiol market and personal connection.

“The beauty of Wild is that it can cater to such a broad spectrum of people and help transform their emotions into a relaxed and comfortable space,” says Wild Managing Partner Andrew Alvis. “We seek to celebrate the Cannabidiol marketplace through quality products and creating an experience that’s customized to your taste and overall emotion in the space. Whether you’re looking to start your morning with a hemp-infused coffee beverage and delicious pastry, or you want to keep it lowkey with a ‘Free-Spirited’ elixir, Wild has you covered with something for everyone. We’re thrilled to officially be open, and we welcome everyone in the Houston community to come experience the world of Wild.”

Wild partnered with Dallas-based, award-winning global architecture and design firm Harrison to bring its new concept that pioneers hemp-integration in the beverage space to life. Harrison supported Wild through identity exploration, concept development and exterior signage design, as well as extensive branding such as logo, packaging, merchandizing and UX website. The result is a bold, vibrant design that highlights Wild’s innovative and adventurous spirit.

“We’re proud to have teamed up with the visionaries behind Wild to create a concept that is truly unlike any other,” said Harrison COO Keith Anderson. “Wild is laid-back and unpretentious. You can feel their team’s dedication to excellent products and hemp education throughout the lounge. Everything about Wild delivers on its mission of demystifying the new Cannabidiol landscape.”