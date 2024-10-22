Coffee Fellows, the European-style café known for its warm hospitality and “Feel at Home” promise, announced the grand opening of its third Houston location in the Energy Corridor. This café joins its sister locations in Katy and Bellaire, with three additional Houston-area locations slated to open soon.

The café opens seven days a week and offers a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a variety of service options such as mobile pick-up, drive-thru, delivery, and catering. At the heart of the menu are proprietary coffee blends—the bold “Espresso” and smooth “Americano,” developed by its sister company in Germany. Locally roasted and brewed fresh each day, these blends are showcased in bottomless drip coffee and expertly pulled from state-of-the-art portafilter machines to create perfectly balanced espresso beverages.

Coffee Fellows’ exceptional service is built on its rigorous barista training program. Baristas master every detail, from the hospitality-first mindset to dialing in espresso machines for the perfect shot and preparing each dish with care. Whether enjoying a fresh meal or a signature drink, guests can relax in the café’s inviting space, featuring plush upholstered seating indoors and a comfortable, cushioned patio for covered outdoor dining. The café strives to provide a true “second living room” where every guest is treated like family.

“Houston has embraced the Coffee Fellows experience, and we are thrilled to bring that same welcoming atmosphere to the Energy Corridor,” said Daniel Ogbonna, CEO of Coffee Fellows North America. “Our ‘Feel at Home’ promise is more than just words—it’s a commitment to making every guest feel like part of the family, whether they’re here for a quick coffee, a business meeting, or a leisurely meal with friends.”

Coffee Fellows is committed to giving back to the communities it serves by supporting local causes and fostering meaningful partnerships with nearby vendors and organizations. The café also upholds sustainable business practices, including recyclable takeaway packaging, free alternative milks, and serving in-house food and drinks on china. Guests can also enjoy free, unlimited Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets, emphasizing the café’s focus on hospitality and convenience.

The store is located at 1127 Eldridge Parkway #100, Houston, Texas 77077. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 6am to 7pm and Saturday-Sunday from 7am to 7pm. Catering, delivery, and pick-up orders can be placed through the Coffee Fellows app, compatible with Android and iOS devices.