In honor of International Coffee Day, Coffee Fellows – the local coffee shop with free WiFi, free alternative milks, sustainable packaging, and German roots – is celebrating not only the joy of coffee but also the vibrant community that surrounds them. To mark this year’s holiday, Coffee Fellows is honoring the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to keep Bellaire running.

As a gesture of gratitude, the coffee shop will donate gift cards to every employee, recognizing their commitment to making Bellaire a great place to live and work. These city employees, who pour their energy into ensuring that Bellaire continues to thrive, are key to the community’s well being, and Coffee Fellows wants to show its appreciation by treating them to a well-deserved coffee break.

With the motto “Feel at Home”, Coffee Fellows has become a welcoming space for community members to gather, enjoy exceptional coffee, and connect with each other. “At Coffee Fellows, we believe in the importance of community,” said Sisi Hernandez, Café Manager at Coffee Fellows Bellaire. “We are so excited for the opportunity to give back to and recognize the people who make this neighborhood so special. ‘Feel at Home,’ is about more than just coffee and comfort—it’s about connecting.”

This gesture aligns with Coffee Fellows’ commitment to supporting local initiatives and being an integral part of the Bellaire community. The Bellaire location has fostered a warm, inviting atmosphere that reflects its European heritage and family-first values.