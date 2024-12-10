Coffee Fellows, the European-style café celebrated for its free alternative milks and warm hospitality, announced the opening of its fourth Houston-area location.

Located in the Dining Pavilion at Katy Mills Mall, this grab-and-go kiosk provides a convenient spot for mall goers to enjoy premium coffee, fresh meals, and exceptional service. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the café fills a notable gap in the shopping experience. Coffee Fellows opened its doors on November 27th and is already making waves, celebrating a record-breaking first weekend of sales.

Open seven days a week, the Katy Mills location offers Coffee Fellows’ signature selection of coffee, smoothies, specialty drinks, breakfast, pastries, sandwiches, sweets, and bottled beverages, along with mobile pick-up, delivery, and catering service options.

At the heart of the Coffee Fellows menu are its proprietary coffee blends—the bold “Espresso” and the smooth “Americano”—crafted in collaboration with its sister company in Germany. Locally roasted and brewed fresh daily, these blends are the cornerstone of its bottomless drip coffee and expertly crafted espresso beverages. With state-of-the-art portafilter machines and rigorously trained baristas, every cup is prepared with precision and care.

In addition to its standout coffee, Coffee Fellows offers a robust menu of specialty beverages and freshly prepared meals for every part of the day, with options to suit a variety of tastes and dietary preferences. The café’s emphasis on hospitality-first service ensures an exceptional experience for every customer.

“At Coffee Fellows, we strive to bring the cozy ‘Feel at Home’ comfort that defines our brand to every location—even at a grab-and-go kiosk,” said Sisi Hernandez, Regional Manager. “We are thrilled to be part of the Katy Mills community and look forward to bringing the warmth and hospitality that makes us unique.”

Coffee Fellows remains committed to its aggressive U.S. expansion plan, with more locations in the pipeline to meet growing demand. As the brand continues to grow, it stays true to its mission of creating welcoming spaces where customers can connect, relax, and recharge.

Coffee Fellows Katy Mills is located at 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, Texas 77494. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 9am-8pm, Friday-Saturday from 9am-9pm, and Sunday from 10am-6pm. Catering, delivery, and pick-up orders can be placed through the Coffee Fellows app.