Coffee Fellows, the beloved European-style coffee café, announced the addition of four new locations in the Greater Houston area, three of which are set to open in 2024 (starting with the Eldridge location in September). This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone as the company celebrates the one year anniversary of Coffee Fellows North America and the twenty-five-year anniversary of Coffee Fellows GmbH.

Having successfully launched two highly popular locations in Katy & Bellaire, Coffee Fellows North America continues to deliver on its aggressive expansion plans for the North American market, first announced during the opening of its flagship US location in Bellaire. Coffee Fellows North America plans to maintain this momentum, with additional locations currently in the works.

The café is known for its unique blend of European charm and American convenience, providing customers with an inviting and cozy environment to work, gather, and relax. “Our ‘Feel at Home’ promise is at the heart of everything we do,” said Daniel Ogbonna, CEO of Coffee Fellows North America. “We proudly offer free alternative milks, free Wi-Fi, and high-quality food and beverages served on china. We aim to provide a second living room where our guests become our family.”

Coffee Fellows’ new locations will maintain the signature style and ethos that have made the café a favorite among Houstonians, inherited from their sister company across the pond. Each location features:

A warm and welcoming atmosphere that embodies the essence of a European café; complete with upholstered furniture, communal tables, intimate nooks, bar-top seating with neighborhood views, wireless phone chargers, plentiful outlets, abundant natural light, and dog-friendly patios.

A dedication to sustainability with free alternative milks, eco-friendly takeaway packaging, and high-quality food & beverage options served on china; continuing the work of Coffee Fellows GmbH, known for award-winning environmentally-friendly practices – having gone as far as to plant a forest in Africa to help offset their carbon footprint.

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi (with no password) to accommodate working professionals and students; encouraging guests to make themselves at home and stay awhile.

A commitment to community engagement – having participated in events like the Bellaire Independence Day parade, a community book swap, and a Pilates & Lattes class, with more in the works for this Fall; Coffee Fellows values getting to know and supporting its neighborhood.

The new cafés will enhance their local communities by offering a place for residents to connect, unwind, and enjoy a European-style coffee experience. With a focus on providing exceptional service and a comfortable ambiance, Coffee Fellows is set to become the go-to destination for coffee lovers throughout Houston.

Upcoming Locations (in order of opening schedule):

1127 Eldridge Parkway Houston, TX 77077 Drive Thru | Mobile Pick Up