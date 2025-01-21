Cognizant and McDonald’s Corporation announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership, which originated in 2017. This renewed agreement will focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance McDonald’s staff enablement, customer experience, and operational efficiency.

As part of the renewed agreement, Cognizant plans to continue supporting McDonald’s in various important enterprise areas, including Global Finance Systems and Human Capital Management, which encompass payroll processing, franchisee management, master data management, and legal applications.

“We are thrilled to extend and expand our partnership with McDonald’s as part of this critical agreement. Our collaboration has enabled the transformation from a legacy enterprise to a modern cloud-based business, delivering exceptional value,” said Anup Prasad, Senior Vice President and Head of the Consumer Business Unit, Cognizant. “The continuity of this partnership is a testament to our mutual commitment to leveraging technology and driving business success. We look forward to leveraging Cognizant’s differentiated platforms such as Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations and SkygradeTM, for better observability, reliability and agility at McDonald’s.”

The agreement aims to leverage Cognizant’s product expertise, digital engineering, and unique quality assurance services, along with innovations in Cloud, Enterprise AI, and Generative AI, all supported by deep domain expertise in the Food Services industry.

“Cognizant has been an invaluable partner in helping us streamline our enterprise applications across major markets and further our journey to the cloud,” said JT Scott, Vice President, Global Technology Enterprise Products & Platforms, McDonald’s. “Cognizant brings a rich history across our enterprise and deep expertise in global finance and people systems that enabled us to focus on our core mission of delivering delicious food and exceptional customer experiences. The next several years will undoubtedly bring exciting advancements as we continue working together to embrace new technologies and innovation.”

This strategic agreement between Cognizant and McDonald’s underscores both companies’ dedication to technological excellence and innovative solutions, paving the way for greater customer success in the restaurant industry.