Cold Stone Creamery, one of the nation’s premier ice cream creameries, revealed today its strategic plans to expand its presence in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The two largest cities in the state provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs in the populated markets to grow with an experienced brand in an industry that continues to increase in revenue each year. The brand plans to open eight stores in the two markets in 10 years.

Oklahoma City and Tulsa are progressing cities with unique economic development journeys to create jobs, extend regionally, and provide new and diverse business opportunities for these communities. These development goals coupled with the ice cream industry’s $11B impact on the U.S. economy and the nearly $2B it generates in direct wages, create a unique opportunity for business growth in these cities with Cold Stone Creamery’s proven business model and track record for success.

“With more than 30 years of business experience contributing to the thriving ice cream industry, and more than 1000 locations and counting, Cold Stone Creamery has perfected a sustainable model that’s built for ease and scalability, with low barriers to entry and minimal experience necessary for entrepreneurs to begin their ownership journey,” said Blake Borwick, Brand Leader at Cold Stone Creamery. “Cold Stone Creamery has a strong reputation in Oklahoma, and it was built by franchise partners who value quality, service, and community. We are prepared to expand our network of dedicated franchise partners and support new ownership.”

There are two open Cold Stone Creamery locations in Oklahoma, and more in the pipeline to open soon. Cold Stone franchisees operate a scalable and efficient business model that prides itself on high-quality products, exceptional service, and expert support. Owners can expect a flexible business model, in-store creamery for premium product creation, and consistent support with access to new tools and resources.

“After retiring in 2004, I began my journey with Cold Stone in 2006 by purchasing an existing location in Santa Clara, and since then, I have expanded to a second site in Edmond, Oklahoma. I knew Cold Stone Creamery was where I wanted to start my next chapter, as it allowed us to deliver excellent customer service and offer a premium product that guests love,” said Charles Hamm, Cold Stone Creamery franchise owner. “With Cold Stone’s proven systems and strong support, we implemented the right controls to ensure profitability, allowing us to continue operations and support our families. The Cold Stone team was invaluable in making the transition smooth and providing us with essential resources for success.”

Cold Stone Creamery is pursuing prospects to spearhead Oklahoma City and Tulsa expansion with eligible candidates ranging from first-time owners to experienced investors with diverse business portfolios. To join a fast-growing brand with more than three decades of experience and a team with a proven track record for helping its franchise owners reach their business goals, the initial franchise fee to start a new traditional Cold Stone Creamery franchise is $27,000*.