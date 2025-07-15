Cold Stone Creamery, one of the nation’s premier ice cream creameries, revealed today its strategic plans to expand its presence in Greater Philadelphia. The strategic expansion into the Greater Philadelphia area provides an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs in one of the fastest-growing and economically mature markets in the U.S. to grow with an experienced and recognized brand. Cold Stone Creamery plans to open six stores in two years and 10 over the next five years.

Cold Stone Creamery believes Philadelphia is a prime location for business expansion as economic development remains a priority for the growing metropolitan area. A hub for innovation and opportunity, Philadelphia is ideal for Cold Stone Creamery’s franchise growth, offering owners a stable model backed by decades of operational support. Each new location is expected to contribute new jobs and support local economic activity. The brand’s growth in Philadelphia presents an opportunity to support entrepreneurs’ journey to independence, economic stability, and generational wealth with a reputable and growing franchise brand.

“Cold Stone Creamery is a beloved brand that continues to thrive in markets nationwide, providing guests with a place to enjoy delicious ice cream and connect with the community. The success of our brand is built by the franchisees who operate our locations with unwavering dedication and passion for serving others,” said Blake Borwick, Brand Leader at Cold Stone Creamery. “We believe there is tremendous potential to expand our presence in Greater Philadelphia with the support of Philadelphians who love our brand and the city like we do.”

Cold Stone Creamery has five locations open and operating in the Greater Philadelphia area and 18 locations statewide, with more than 1,000 locations nationwide and growing. Cold Stone franchisees operate a scalable and flexible business model that prides itself on high-quality products, exceptional service, and expert support. Owners can expect a flexible business model, an in-store creamery for premium product creation, and consistent support with access to new tools and resources.

“I believe that one of the most rewarding things about franchising is the ability to be your own boss and run your own business, with the support of a strong franchise system. At Cold Stone Creamery, you’re never on your own because there’s always someone to call for guidance. This shared commitment to the brand and desire to help franchisees is incredibly valuable and crucial for success,” said Matt Baiada, Cold Stone Creamery Springfield, Pennsylvania franchisee. “In our 20 years of business, we have seen consistent growth every year. I value what I’ve been able to build with the Cold Stone team and share with my amazing community.”

Cold Stone Creamery is pursuing prospects to accelerate the Greater Philadelphia expansion with eligible candidates ranging from first-time owners to experienced investors. To join a fast-growing brand with more than three decades of experience and a proven team, the initial franchise fee to start a new traditional Cold Stone Creamery franchise is $27,000*.

*This information is based on the 2025 Cold Stone Creamery Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).