Cold Stone Creamery, one of the nation’s premier ice cream creameries, revealed today its strategic plans to expand the brand’s presence in Nashville, Tennessee. The expansion presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurial talent in the area to grow a beloved national brand in a thriving market with the support of an experienced team and proven business model. The brand has plans of opening 10 locations in Nashville over the next 5 years.

Nashville is one of the largest tourist destinations in the nation and growing, accounting for more than $10.56 billion in visitor spending in 2023 and a record 16.8 million visitors to the city in 2024. Research also shows that Tennessee will continue growing in 2025, with projected GDP to grow by 2.5% in 2025, which is higher than the U.S. national average. Cold Stone’s Nashville expansion provides an opportunity for business-minded individuals to tap into ownership within a market where business is flourishing and the population continues to grow and diversify regularly. The timeless appeal of made-fresh ice cream and the unique customizable experience is what makes Cold Stone stand out to guests and continue to grow.

“Cold Stone Creamery is a staple in communities across the nation. Our passionate franchisees provide more than 20 made-fresh ice cream flavors, cakes, and shakes and most importantly, an inviting place for guests to enjoy,” said Jay Goldstein, VP of Development at Cold Stone Creamery. “Our brand has a positive track record for growth in Tennessee with communities who love what we provide and want to experience more of our brand. Nashville is the perfect market for expansion with our business model that’s fit to operate with ease and cater to the rush of the bustling city.”

The Tennessee market has five Cold Stone Creamery locations, with more in the pipeline to open soon. Accounting for more than 1,000 businesses across the United States and growing, Cold Stone is owned and operated by a network of dedicated and community-focused franchisees with a passion to serve. Cold Stone provides franchisees with a scalable and efficient business model that prides itself on high-quality products, exceptional service, and expert support.

Cold Stone Creamery is pursuing potential prospects to spearhead Nashville expansion with eligible candidates ranging from first-time owners to experienced investors with diverse business portfolios. To join a fast-growing brand with over 30 years of experience and a team with a proven track record for helping its franchise owners reach their business goals, the initial franchise fee to start a new traditional Cold Stone Creamery franchise is $12,000 to $27,000.