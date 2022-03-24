Combo Kitchen Recognized as a Growing Franchise

Combo Kitchen, the world’s leading and largest ghost kitchen franchise, experiencing exponential growth since inception in 2021, has received rankings in three major categories in Entrepreneur’s annual Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2022 list, highlighting the companies that saw the greatest unit growth in the U.S., Canada and worldwide.

The rankings listed in the March issue of Entrepreneur, on newsstands now, lists Combo Kitchen in the following categories:

#24 in the Top New and Emerging Franchises category

#50 in the Top Fastest Growing Franchises in the U.S. and Canada (of roughly 7,000 franchises)

#62 in the Top Fastest Growing Franchises in the World (of roughly 8,000 franchises)

Remarkably, Combo Kitchen ranked higher than many well-recognized international and domestic brands, including many in the food and beverage industry such as Papa John’s, Dairy Queen, Jimmy John’s, Bojangles and Smoothie King.

In reaction to the news, founder and CEO of Combo Kitchen, Hossein Kasmai, remarks, “We are encouraged and excited by Entrepreneur’s recognition of our efforts. We originally submitted the information for this ranking back in August of 2021 when we had 45 franchise locations. Since then, we have grown to more than 150 locations and expect continued expansion into the rest of 2022.”

Since August 2021, Combo Kitchen has experienced tremendous growth -- most notably with their new D. Wade Burgers and UD Wings concepts in partnership with three-time NBA Champions Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem, as well as with WOWorks family of brands -- with confirmed ghost kitchen locations in more than 15 states and 30 cities from coast to coast. Combo Kitchen also recently announced a major partnership with Florida-based, multi-unit restaurant chain, WingHouse Bar & Grill, and will soon announce their international expansion.

These new awards rankings expand on the magazine’s previous rankings that appeared in the January/February 2022 issues of Entrepreneur, which placed Combo Kitchen #1 in the Ghost Kitchen category, among other recognitions.

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is based on information submitted for the annual Franchise 500 ranking. Franchise companies are compared to other franchises both based in the U.S. and internationally, as well as company-owned units, and then ranked based on net unit growth in the U.S. and Canada between July 31, 2020, to July 31, 2021, with ties broken based on percentage growth.