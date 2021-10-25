Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut to Return to Fat Boy's Pizza Eating Championship

Fat Boy’s Pizza is bringing the world’s top-ranked competitive eater back to Louisiana to defend his title in the 2nd Annual Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship. Joey Chestnut holds the world record set at Fat Boy’s Pizza in Metairie in July 2019 after eating an astonishing 6.5 two-foot slices of pizza in 10 minutes. On November 13, in the shadow of Tiger Stadium, Chestnut will attempt to reign supreme once again in the second Pizza Eating Championship, hosted this time by Fat Boy’s Pizza on the LSU campus.

Chestnut will be joined by some of the world’s top competitive eaters from across the United States. Local celebrities will also test the limits of their eating ability by going against some of the world’s best.

“Joey is amazing,” Fat Boy’s Pizza owner Gabe Corchiani says. “We’re excited that he’s able to come back to put on another incredible eating display. The lineup will be first-rate and the atmosphere will be electric.”

Chestnut, world record holder and winner of the the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest nine times since 2014, also is a four-time chicken wing eating champion. Across 46 disciplines, Chestnut holds an astounding 46 world records.

“I am stoked to defend my Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Champion title and to hang out with LSU fans prior to their game against Arkansas,” Chestnut says. “We had a lot of fun at the Metairie Fat Boy’s back in 2019 and I can’t wait to do it all again in Baton Rouge."

The Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship is an official Major League Eating event, with the winner taking home a share of the $3,000 purse and a championship belt. The event will take place on LSU’s campus (location TBA) before LSU’s game against Arkansas.