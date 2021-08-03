Condado Tacos to Launch New App and Loyalty Program

Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint specializing in unique tacos, tequilas and margaritas, will launch a new app and customer loyalty program, Condado Rewards, on Monday, August 9. Condado Rewards will offer perks and discounts as only Condado Tacos can and reward customers with three increasing levels of benefits - Sidekick, Homie and Best Bud.

The first 100 fans to download the Condado Tacos app and sign up for Condado Rewards on August 9 will be automatically awarded a year of free tacos and immediate Best Bud status that includes free chips and salsa monthly, access to limited-edition Condado Tacos swag, new product sneak peeks and exclusive promotional offers throughout the year. The points-based program is designed to incentivize customer loyalty, celebrate the unique “come as you are” culture at Condado Tacos and further the company’s technology investments to spur future growth.

“We’ve long believed our customers deserve to be buds with benefits, and Condado Rewards shares the Condado Tacos celebration of individuality and ‘Enough Yum for Everyone’ spirit with our loyal fans in an exciting and new way,” says Chris Artinian, President and CEO, Condado Tacos. “Condado Tacos serves up incredibly craveable food and drinks, and we can’t wait to bring even more of our tacos and margs - along with perks you can’t get anywhere else - to our buds and new customers alike.”

Highlights of the Condado Rewards loyalty tiers include:

Best Bud (highest level) - Free chips and a roja or verde salsa each month; access to limited edition Condado Tacos swag; new menu item sneak peeks; and exclusive promotional offers. Plus benefits of Homie and Sidekick levels.

Homie (mid-level) – Discounts on new featured items including tacos; quarterly promotional offers. Plus benefits awarded at Sidekick level.

Sidekick (entry level) – Free taco upon signing up; Birthday gift of a Condado Tacos crave-worthy half-dip; promotional offers for event days including the upcoming National Taco Day; bonus points for referrals.

The Condado Tacos app will also offer mobile ordering for pick-up or delivery; storage for gift cards and credit cards; and easy access to favorite orders as well as exciting updates via the “News” section of the app for all loyalty tiers. The app, including Condado Rewards membership, is available for free and can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and in Google Play. Following the Condado Rewards launch, customers that join the program will be rewarded with a free taco following their first purchase.

Fresh, clean, craveable food drives the Condado menu and that’s evident in items such as the mouthwatering Queso Blanco that blends cheese, cream and milk paired perfectly with house-made chips. Signature taco suggestions including Lucy’s Fire and Blue Dream anchor the build-your-own taco menu with innovative ingredients such as Korean BBQ pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak. Condado also features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and signature margaritas like the Sparkling Margarita, Gran Clasico and Pineapple Express.

With 25 locations in eight markets across four states, Condado resonates with a broad audience through its come-as-you-are vibe and emphasis on delivering high-quality food and service. As Condado continues its expansion, the taco joint is planning new locations in Nashville, Tenn., Lexington, Ky. and Franklin, Tenn. later this year.