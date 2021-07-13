Condado Tacos Launches Art Fundraiser with Return of Watermelon Margarita

Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, will launch an arts fundraiser with the return of the Watermelon Mint Margarita, available only for a limited-time, on July 5. As part of the program, Condado Tacos will donate $1 for each Watermelon Mint Margarita purchased through September 26 to benefit arts organizations in each of the markets Condado Tacos has a restaurant. A goal of $50,000 has been established to support local arts through the program.

A fan-favorite of Condado Tacos’ customers, the Watermelon Mint Margarita is a sparkling margarita that features blanco tequila, house-made watermelon purée and fresh mint. Watermelon Mint Margarita joins the full bar at Condado Tacos that also features an assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas and signature margaritas like the Sparkling Margarita, Gran Clasico and Pineapple Express.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to launch this program in partnership with local non-profits supporting the arts in each of the cities we call home,” says Chris Artinian, President and CEO of Condado Tacos. “Art is an integral component to our atmosphere and experience, and our restaurant graffiti mural art helps us celebrate creativity and individuality. Our Watermelon Mint Margarita fundraiser is the first step in enabling us to go beyond supporting the individual artists we work with and begins a program for customers to join us in infusing the local community with support for the arts.”

With 25 locations in nine markets across four states, Condado resonates with a broad audience through its come-as-you-are vibe and emphasis on delivering high-quality food and service. As Condado continues its expansion, the taco joint is planning new locations in Nashville and Lexington, which will each become a part of this fundraiser upon opening.

"Arts organizations in the Dayton region were some of the first ones to close their doors in the face of COVID-19, and they will be some of the last organizations to fully recover from this pandemic," states Lisa Hanson, Executive Director of Culture Works. "We are deeply thankful for the support of Condado Tacos, and with their help, we know we can successfully restart the arts in our community."

Recipients of the Watermelon Mint Margarita fundraiser include (with more to be confirmed):