Continental’s group sector ContiTech has introduced Fryline, a next-generation hot food oil hose designed to meet the high standards of commercial kitchens and food processing facilities. Engineered for heat and created for taste, Fryline is built to safely and efficiently transfer hot edible oils without compromising flavor, safety or durability. Designed for demanding food service environments, Fryline supports high-volume fryers, filtration systems and other hot oil transfer needs with a construction that combines rugged performance and food-safe materials. “Fryline was developed in direct response to the needs of food professionals who require safety, efficiency and flavor preservation in one hose,” said Ben Tracey, Head of Product Management – Industrial Hose, Industrial Solutions Americas, ContiTech. “This hose reflects our commitment to supporting food operations with products that deliver on every level.”

Key Features:

Handles continuous temperatures up to 275°F and intermittent use up to 350°F.

FDA-compliant white NBR tube preserves taste and odor integrity.

Steel wire braid reinforcement ensures flexibility and long-term performance.

Smooth cover wipes down quickly, ideal for food-safe environments.

Meets FDA 21 CFR 177.2600 with a 10:1 safety design factor.

Where Fryline excels:

Fryline is made for the high stakes and high standards of food service operations. It’s ideal for:

Commercial fryers

Hot oil filtration systems

Edible oil transfer lines

Salad dressing and other food-grade oil handling

From fast-paced restaurant kitchens to industrial food production lines, Fryline delivers clean, consistent performance.