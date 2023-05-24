ControlByWeb Announces FridgeAlert

ControlByWeb, an industrial controls manufacturer, today announced the FridgeAlert, a new commercial fridge & freezer temperature monitoring system. FridgeAlert is a touch screen temperature monitoring device and offers a new way for the food service industry to automatically log compliance records and protect inventory.

“One of the requests we have consistently received from our customers is a freezer temperature monitoring system with a local display,” says Jake Rippstein, President at ControlByWeb. “They love our monitoring platform with smart email alerts but wanted a touch screen display for simplifying setup and easily checking temps on-site.”

Features and benefits of the FridgeAlert include:

Smart Alarms

The FridgeAlert features smart alarms, which can be easily set up after installation. These alarms avoid routine procedures like defrost cycles and product stocking, and only notify you when there’s a real issue.

Automatically Log Temperatures

Compliance records are essential for food service businesses. The FridgeAlert can simplify this otherwise tedious process by automatically logging temperatures on a precise schedule.

9-Volt Battery Power Backup

A power outage can lead to the loss of thousands of dollars in product if left for too long. The battery backup feature on the FridgeAlert allows the device to continue functioning after losing power, while also sending an email notification.

ControlByWeb will be showcasing the FridgeAlert at the National Restaurant Association Show from May 20 to May 23, 2023, where those who visit our booth (10435) will be able to partake in live product demonstrations and ask any questions they may have.

The FridgeAlert will be available starting 05/16/2023. For pricing information on the FridgeAlert, visit ControlByWeb.com/fridgealert or contact sales@controlbyweb.com 1-435-730-5999.