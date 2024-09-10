ConverseNow, the leading provider of voice AI technology for restaurants, announce da new partnership with Adora POS, a leading point-of-sale system for single point and multi-point restaurants. Through this partnership, Adora POS customers now have access to ConverseNow’s market-leading voice AI solutions, designed to streamline phone ordering processes and drive consistent upsell strategies.

ConverseNow’s cutting-edge voice AI technology allows restaurant guests to place orders and have their queries answered using natural human speech, making the ordering process more efficient and customer-friendly. This integration caters to customers who prefer voice interactions over online orders, providing them with a seamless and intuitive experience while allowing restaurant employees to focus on delivering excellent in-store customer service, improving overall efficiency and satisfaction.

Vinay Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverseNow, highlighted the value of this technology: “Phone calls can be a challenge for restaurants. While they open an important order channel, they can also divert staff attention away from in-store customers and order preparation. Automating phone answering with ConverseNow ensures that no call goes unanswered, preventing lost sales and maintaining customer loyalty.”

Kevin Wendland, CEO of Adora POS, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our Adora restaurant software is built to serve guests across multiple channels—whether face-to-face, online, or via delivery. By partnering with ConverseNow, we’re enabling our clients to automate phone-in orders, which augments their existing ordering channels. Adding ConverseNow’s voice AI services to our tech partner integrations helps our restaurant operators improve efficiency, maximize staff productivity, and deliver outstanding hospitality no matter how or where guests place their orders.”