Convotherm is proud to introduce the mini pro, the most advanced compact combi oven available today. The mini pro will make its official North American debut at the National Restaurant Association Show, May 17–20, 2025, in Chicago at McCormick Place (Convotherm booth #5009). At just 19.6” wide, this next-generation oven delivers performance and versatility once thought impossible in such a small footprint. The mini pro handles high-throughput cooking with less energy, labor, and space—ideal for QSRs, convenience stores, cafés, bakeries, and chain operations of every size.

The Convotherm mini pro is the first compact combi oven to offer AI-powered Optical Cooking, Solid-to-Liquid (S2L) Cleaning, and kit-free stacking—redefining what’s possible in small-format kitchens.

“With the Convotherm mini pro, we’ve created a combi oven that directly addresses today’s toughest kitchen challenges—tight space, staff shortages, and rising energy costs,” said Claus Pedersen, Managing Director of Convotherm. “It’s the smallest and smartest GN combi oven ever: easy to use, highly efficient, fast, powerful, and environmentally responsible. This is more than an evolution—it’s a revolution in compact combi technology.”

Smart Cooking with AI-Powered ConvoSense

The mini pro is the first compact combi oven to offer Optical Cooking technology. With ConvoSense, the oven automatically detects the food placed inside and launches the corresponding cooking program – no need for staff input. This automation helps operators reduce training time, maintain consistency, and operate with fewer errors. It can save up to 60 minutes of labor daily, lower energy usage by 28%, and reduce food waste by 17% – all of which support better margins and more sustainable operations.

Through integration with KitchenConnect, operators can manage menus, monitor performance, and optimize production remotely across multiple locations.

Performance Without Compromise

Thanks to the upgraded AirFlowPro circulation system and AirFry mode, the mini pro delivers 25% higher throughput than previous models—with no increase in energy consumption. The CavityMax chamber accommodates both GN and U.S. sheet pans, while the new EasyRack system adds another shelf to boost capacity and simplify loading.

The 2in1 Control system allows either oven in a stacked configuration to control both units. This flexible interface simplifies operation and enhances ergonomics.

No Kit Required: Space-Saving, Stackable Design

With its compact width and EasyStack system, the mini pro saves up to 17% more space – and does so without the need for a stacking kit. Unlike competitor models that require additional hardware, Convotherm’s mini pro is designed to stack securely out of the box. Its award-winning design, recognized by the 2025 Good Design Award, makes it an attractive choice for open kitchens and food-to-go counters.

Next-Generation Cleaning with S2L Technology

The mini pro introduces Solid-to-Liquid (S2L) Cleaning to the compact oven class. With ConvoClean S2L, solid detergent and rinse agents are automatically dissolved inside the oven, eliminating manual handling and saving valuable space. Each recyclable cartridge delivers 30 cleaning cycles. The cleaning agents are phosphate-free and biodegradable, supporting more sustainable kitchen practices. Optimized packaging and logistics help reduce CO₂ emissions by approximately 88%.

The Integrated Water Quality Manager continuously monitors and adjusts cleaning and descaling routines to maximize performance and protect internal components.

Efficiency, Durability, and Sustainability—Built-In

The mini pro’s Intelligent Steam Management System uses advanced sensors to regulate steam and humidity precisely, cutting water use by 85% and energy use by 15% during cooking. Its triple-glazed door minimizes heat loss and improves energy efficiency, while the oven’s robust construction ensures a longer lifecycle with fewer service issues.

Maximum Flexibility for Any Concept

Whether you operate one location or a thousand, the mini pro offers a future-ready solution that delivers real results: higher throughput, lower utility costs, less training, and unmatched flexibility in a compact footprint.

To learn more, visit www.convotherm.com