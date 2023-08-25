Cookie Co. Opening New Store in Kansas City in September

Locally owned franchise concept, Cookie Co. is opening a new store in Kansas City on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. located at 13123 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64145. This is the third location for the Kansas City franchise ownership group which includes Mike and Keri Priest, Pietra Carrell and former Kansas City Chief Jordan Devey and his wife Linsey with existing locations in Lenexa and Overland Park, KS.

“Kansas City is great city and it deserves a great cookie. We are thrilled to open a new Cookie Co. location just on the Missouri side of the state line. Our ownership group is passionate about serving the community by not only offering a great cookie but by also providing an exceptional work environment for employees and making a positive impact in the communities where we do business,” says Keri Priest, Cookie Co. Franchise Partner.

Cookie Co.’s menu includes a variety of mouthwatering fan favorites along with an exciting revolving menu of made from scratch cookies. The menu also includes “twisted sodas” which are Coca-Cola fountain drinks featuring fresh fruit and added flavors such as lime and raspberry. The grand opening event will include a special gift for the first 100 customers. This event will also have special promotions during different parts of the day such as “Free Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie” and a “Happy Hour Free Twisted Soda”. In addition, a portion of the profits will be donated to The Compassion Alliance which supports first responders.

Cookie Co. has 20+ locations currently opened in the U.S. and is projected to open several more locations this year. The brand plans to open 100 new franchise locations in the next two years.