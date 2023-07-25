Cookie Co. Unveils North America Expansion Plans

Cookie Co. is an emerging cookie franchise brand with 28 locations opened in the U.S. and has announced expansion plans in North America, including new developments in Arizona, Missouri, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, Nevada, Idaho, Indiana and Utah.

Cookie Co. continues its momentum by being on target to open another 25 locations this year and anticipating to open 100 locations in the next two years.

“We are pleased to continue to grow with great franchise partners who share our values and standards for delivering an exceptional customer experience,” Fazio says, “Cookie Co. has a solid business model to succeed in the franchise industry. We are looking forward to growing our shops throughout North America and Internationally taking the brand to the next level.”

In addition, Cookie Co. is in the process of potentially closing their first agreement in Canada and hopes to grow in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

Cookie Co. was founded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic by Elise and Matt Thomas. The first Cookie Co. brick-and-mortar shop opened just around the corner from the founders' home, allowing the company to serve more loyal Cookie Co. fans. The menu includes a variety of freshly baked cookies with three new ones rotating each week.

Franchise opportunities for Cookie Co. are available across the country.