Cookie Plug Announces Multiple Store Openings

Cookie Plug, the hottest new cookie concept baking fresh “fat stacks” daily, has recently announced multiple new store openings, marking the brand’s continued expansion across the United States. This announcement comes after Cookie Plug recently opened new stores Texas, Arizona, Colorado and their home state of California.

“We are thrilled to continue our momentum by launching more successful franchise locations,’ says CEO of Cookie Plug, Chris Wyland. “The new shop in Sacramento, CA opened by breaking the new store opening sales record and was quickly followed by another record-breaking opening at our Killeen/Fort Hood, Texas location. Texans definitely love our Thicc cookies!”

Cookie Plug’s newest shops are located at:

2002 Folly Drive, Killeen, TX

7470 Cimarron Market Avenue, El Paso, TX

446 N. Campbell Avenue, Tucson, AZ

8302 E. Northfield Boulevard, Denver, AZ

5237 Hazel Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA

“As Cookie Plug continues to grow, we couldn’t be prouder of the Cookie Plug gang” says Cookie Plug founder Erik Martinez. “With 35 shops open and 172 units under development agreement, we are changing the way people think about desserts. There is nothing cookie cutter about the Plug.”

Founded in 2019, Cookie Plug has taken the dessert industry by storm. Cookie Plug’s unique concept is inspired by graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture, creating a vibe that is unmatched. The brand serves up delicious, extra-thick cookies, known as “phatties,” that are baked fresh daily at every location.

Each Cookie Plug location offers 16 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors, including Kitt, (chocolate chip), Black Magic (chocolate), Bart (peanut butter chocolate), and Calvin (snickerdoodle). In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug’s cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners across the United States. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug’s easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.