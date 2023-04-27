Cookie Plug Announces Q1 Store Openings and Development Deals

Cookie Plug, the hottest new cookie concept, baking fresh “fat stacks” daily, has recently announced multiple new store openings and several new development deals marking the brand’s continued expansion across the United States.

“We are thrilled to continue our record-breaking pace with multiple development and new store openings,” says CEO of Cookie Plug, Chris Wyland. “We have added several strategic markets and are now seeing franchisees opening their 2nd stores in less than a year. We now have our sights set on bringing Cookie Plug to the Midwest.”

Cookie Plug plans to continue its expansion across North America with a goal of 50 new franchise openings in 2023. The brand has now added 261 franchise locations under development agreement in the company’s first year of franchising. The one-of-a-kind concept has also opened 16 franchise locations in the same period, making it one of the fastest growing dessert concepts in the country.

Q1 New Development Deals-

San Jose, CA

San Francisco, CA

Miami, FL

Tampa, FL

Orlando, FL

Atlanta, FL

Los Angeles Metro

Houston, FL

Q1 New Store Openings included-

Newark, CA

Fair Oaks, CA

San Antonio, TX

Killeen, TX

Nolanville, TX

El Paso, TX

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Las Vegas, NV

“Ain’t nothing cookie cutter about Cookie Plug”, says Cookie Plug Founder and Chief BMF. “We offer a one-of-a-kind experience with cookies that are just better. Compared to all those other cookie brands, we have the most streamlined in-store operations. Other Cookies Are Wack, Ours Smack. And if ya’ don’t know, now ya’ know.”

It’s going to be a hot summer, as Cookie Plug will be introducing a profusion of new options for customers that will drive revenue for franchisees, while not requiring additional inventory and staffing. On the operational side, the company continues to build infrastructure to elevate their franchisee support and reduce overall costs.

Founded in 2019, Cookie Plug has taken the dessert industry by storm. Cookie Plug’s unique concept is inspired by graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture, creating a vibe that is unmatched. The brand serves up delicious, extra-thick cookies, known as “phatties,” that are baked fresh daily at every location.

Each Cookie Plug location offers 17 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors, including Kitt, (chocolate chip), Black Magic (chocolate), Bart (peanut butter chocolate), and Calvin (snickerdoodle). In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug’s cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners across the United States. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug’s easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.