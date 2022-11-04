Cookie Plug Hires Spencer Sabatasso as VP of Franchise Development

Cookie Plug, the hottest new fresh-baked cookie company that combines graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture to create a unique twist on cookies, recently announced the hiring of Spencer Sabatasso as the brand’s Vice President of Franchise Development.

“I’m thrilled to join a company that is in the early stages of its growth trajectory and am excited to feel that hustle and energy again,” says Sabatasso. “Of course, once I tried the cookies, I was 100% hooked. I knew I could stand behind a brand with delicious and fresh product that has all the makings of a great franchise offering”.

Sabatasso brings to the table nearly three decades of experience in the franchise and restaurant industries, previously holding executive positions with Baja Sharkeez, Fatburger and Sweetwater Prime Seafood. Most recently, he served as Director of Franchise Development for notable franchise development and consulting firm Fransmart.

“The demand for Cookie Plug is growing across the country, but the expansion is organic and not something we force,” says Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland. “We are building out our team with and qualified leaders such as Spencer. He brings both the market knowledge and industry connections to ensure Cookie Plug franchisees are well taken care of.”

Each Cookie Plug location offers 17 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors. In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug’s cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.