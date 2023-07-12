Cookie Plug Inks 60-Unit Deal with Hip-Hop Icon and Entrepreneur LL COOL J

Cookie Plug, the hottest new cookie concept baking fresh “fat stacks” daily, has recently signed a 60-unit Area Development Agreement that teams hip hop & rap icon LL COOL J with experienced multi-unit franchisee, Kevin Davis. The partners plan to open locations in several markets including Los Angeles Metropolitan, Orlando, New Jersey, Houston and other cities across Texas. This announcement comes on the heels of the brands recent inclusion on several annual lists including QSR Magazine 2023 40/40.

"I'm very excited to announce my partnership with Cookie Plug”, said LL COOL J. “We're bringing you a flavor experience that's not just about cookies—it's about celebrating the essence of Hip-Hop culture. Cookie Plug understands the power of our movement, and together, we're blending outstanding treats with the energy and creativity that defines Hip-Hop.”

Kevin Davis, of Phenomenal Cookies, is an experienced multi-unit owner-operator with over 30 years of experience in franchising. Throughout his career, he has opened nearly 200 fast-food restaurants including Dunkin Donuts, Papa John's Pizza, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Subway and over 80 Phenix Salon Suites nationwide.

Cookie Plug plans to continue its expansion across North America with 50 new franchise shops set to open in 2023. The brand has now added 295 franchise locations under development agreement in the company’s first year of franchising. The one-of-a-kind concept has also opened 19 franchise locations in the same period, making it one of the fastest growing dessert concepts in the country.

“It's something like a phenomenon,” says Cookie Plug founder Erik Martinez. “This Partnership with LL COOL J and Kevin Davis is going to make Cookie Plug Bigger and Deffer. Kevin Davis is a seasoned vet in the franchise business and LL is going to help us Knockout the competition. Together we are destined to be the G.O.A.T of this cookie game.”

“When I first met Kevin and LL to share some cookies, their faces lit up when they bit into them. I knew right away that they were the perfect team to help scale the Cookie Plug brand”, says Cookie Plug CEO, Chris Wyland. “Cookie Plug is a celebration of hip hop, rap and street art. I can’t think of having a better fit than partnering with a true legend in LL COOL J,” Wyland adds.

Founded in 2019, Cookie Plug has taken the dessert industry by storm. Cookie Plug’s unique concept is inspired by graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture, creating a vibe that is unmatched. The brand serves up delicious, extra-thick cookies, known as “phatties,” that are baked fresh daily at every location.

Each Cookie Plug location offers 16 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors, including Kitt, (chocolate chip), Black Magic (chocolate), Bart (peanut butter chocolate), and Calvin (snickerdoodle). In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug’s cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners across the United States. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug’s easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.