Cookie Plug Onboards Key Technology Vendors

Cookie Plug, the hottest new fresh-baked cookie franchise that combines graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture to create a unique twist on cookies, announced multiple partnerships to enhance the brand’s technological capabilities. Cookie Plug has on boarded the following technology vendors to offer their products and services:

Olo: a leading on-demand commerce platform that is powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation through online ordering and mobile. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations.

Focus POS: a fully integrated restaurant management system that turns workflows into simple, streamlined processes. Focus POS empowers customers to control labor costs, efficiently manage inventory, and have deeper visibility into your business.

Spendgo: an industry leading mobile app, loyalty, digital marketing, CRM and customer experience platform.

“We are pleased to partner with these exceptional providers and broaden the growing collection of handpicked solutions for our franchisees,” says Chris Wyland, Chief Executive Officer of Cookie Plug. “Cookie Plug's continued mission is to assemble a best-in-class technology offering, and we are confident that, as a result of our thorough vetting process, each of these providers will enable our franchise partners to create the best possible technology ecosystem for their shops.”

Founded in 2019 and franchising since just April of 2022, Cookie Plug has taken the dessert industry by storm with 27 corporate locations currently operating in Southern California and an additional 90 franchise units in development across the country. Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners throughout the country. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug’s easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.