Cookie Plug to Open in Puerto Rico in 2023

Cookie Plug, the hottest new cookie concept baking fresh “fat stacks” daily, has recently announced its entrance into Puerto Rico, marking the brand’s first expansion outside of the United States. This announcement comes after franchise development group Borisweets purchased the area development rights to all of Puerto Rico for Cookie Plug.

The first Cookie Plug location in Puerto Rico will be in San Juan at 1367 Ashford Avenue and is expected to open in January of 2023.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Cookie Plug team and cannot wait to open our first location in San Juan,’ says CEO of Borisweets and Acai Express, Hector Westerband. “Our team was attracted to the Cookie Plug concept after seeing how unique their product is as well as how their franchise model is designed to be opened and operated so efficiently.”

Westerband brings to the table previous experience opening over 50 Acai Express locations across both Puerto Rico and the United States, making him the perfect candidate to help with Cookie Plug’s international expansion.

“As the cookie industry continues to grow, we couldn’t be more excited to have Hector and his team join our brand and help Cookie Plug expand internationally,” says Cookie Plug CEO Chris Wyland. “We’re looking forward to providing delicious, unique cookies to so many new communities across Puerto Rico and we know they will love our cookies as much as we do!”

Founded in 2019, Cookie Plug has taken the dessert industry by storm. Cookie Plug’s unique concept is inspired by graffiti, street art and hip-hop culture, creating a vibe that is unmatched. The brand serves up delicious, extra-thick cookies, known as “phatties,” that are baked fresh daily at every location.

Each Cookie Plug location offers 16 daily cookie flavors with names such as SnooperDoodle (snickerdoodle), Pixie Junkie (sugar cookie), Purple Haze (purple velvet), The Mac Daddy (white chocolate chip macadamia nut) and of course, the OG (chocolate chip). The Cookie Plug even has four carb-friendly keto flavors, including Kitt, (chocolate chip), Black Magic (chocolate), Bart (peanut butter chocolate), and Calvin (snickerdoodle). In addition to its delicious cookies sold in store, Cookie Plug also offers cookie dough fundraising, catering, and free nationwide shipping. While the brand uses cannabis slang to name all of its cookies, Cookie Plug’s cookies are 100% kid-friendly and do not contain any cannabis, THC or CBD.

Cookie Plug is actively seeking franchise partners across the United States. While they encourage those with franchise experience to apply, Cookie Plug’s easy-to-run concept is designed to accommodate first-time franchise partners as well. Above all else, Cookie Plug is looking for franchise partners who are passionate about the brand and its culture. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Cookie Plug location ranges from $94,450 to $158,300.