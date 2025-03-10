Cool Sips—the first-ever craft soda shop in NYC—is expanding beyond its signature drinks with the launch of its first food menu item: Barrel Rolls ($5.95 per roll). These light, flaky, salted pretzel croissant rolls are designed to be the perfect complement to Cool Sips’ viral, creamy sodas, bringing a savory-sweet element to its menu for the first time.

Offered daily in limited quantities, Barrel Rolls deliver a rich, buttery texture with a hint of sea salt, offering a quick, satisfying bite alongside Cool Sips’ customizable sodas, teas, energy drinks, and cold brews, with a variety of syrups, creams, boba pearls, and jellies—including sugar-free options. This marks a significant expansion for Cool Sips as it continues to innovate within the growing dirty soda trend.

Additionally, Cool Sips is introducing four new limited-edition Special Sips & permanent drinks, inspired by the season’s biggest pop culture moments and trends: