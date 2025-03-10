Cool Sips—the first-ever craft soda shop in NYC—is expanding beyond its signature drinks with the launch of its first food menu item: Barrel Rolls ($5.95 per roll). These light, flaky, salted pretzel croissant rolls are designed to be the perfect complement to Cool Sips’ viral, creamy sodas, bringing a savory-sweet element to its menu for the first time.
Offered daily in limited quantities, Barrel Rolls deliver a rich, buttery texture with a hint of sea salt, offering a quick, satisfying bite alongside Cool Sips’ customizable sodas, teas, energy drinks, and cold brews, with a variety of syrups, creams, boba pearls, and jellies—including sugar-free options. This marks a significant expansion for Cool Sips as it continues to innovate within the growing dirty soda trend.
Additionally, Cool Sips is introducing four new limited-edition Special Sips & permanent drinks, inspired by the season’s biggest pop culture moments and trends:
- The Shamrock Sip (March 14–17) – A minty, festive twist on the trending Shamrock Shake with Starry, Green Mint Syrup, Sweet Cream & Shamrock Candies.
- The Big Dance (March 18–April 7) – Game-day flavors for March Madness with Starry, Orange Syrup, Pomegranate Syrup & Sweet Cream.
- Surely Shirley & Dirty Shirley Sips – With Shirley Temples trending thanks to Shirley Temple King, Cool Sips just launched the Surely Shirley (a classic Shirley Temple) and Dirty Shirley (a tangy twist on the childhood classic) with Starry, Cherry Syrup, & Sour Candy Syrup.