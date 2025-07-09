Cool Sips — New York City’s first standalone concept dedicated exclusively to the growing “dirty soda” category — is expanding once again. The brand will open its fourth location at 156 Sullivan Street on tomorrow, July 10.

With quick success since its March 2024 debut in Rock Center, expansion to South Street Seaport last fall, and introduction to the Upper East Side this spring, Cool Sips is continuing to tap into the dirty soda trend that’s taking over the East Coast. Cool Sips’ rapid growth — just four locations in a little over a year — underscores both the demand for fun, non-alcoholic beverages and the brand’s strategic approach to meet it.

