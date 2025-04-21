Cool Sips — New York City’s first standalone concept dedicated exclusively to the growing “dirty soda” category — is expanding once again. The brand will open its third location at 1218 Lexington Avenue this Saturday, April 26, marking its first neighborhood-driven footprint in NYC.

With quick success since its March 2024 debut in Rock Center and expansion to South Street Seaport last fall, Cool Sips is continuing to tap into the dirty soda trend that’s taking over the East Coast. Cool Sips’ rapid growth — just three locations in one year — underscores both the demand for fun, non-alcoholic beverages and the brand’s strategic approach to meet it. The Upper East Side opening marks the concept’s next phase, bringing dirty drinks into a more residential setting to connect with customers in their own neighborhoods.

New to this location are two neighborhood-exclusive, indefinitely available drinks inspired by a pair of fictional UES locals: