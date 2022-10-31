Coolgreens Adds Plant-Based Cheese to Menu at Delray Beach Store

Coolgreens is committed to delivering the highest-quality and best-tasting ingredients to ensure a healthy lifestyle. Now the brand is taking that mission to the next level by testing a plant-based, vegan cheese exclusively at its Delray Beach restaurant.

Partnering with Boston-based Motif FoodWorks, Coolgreens is offering the company’s newest plant-based cheese as an alternative on its fan-favorite signature dishes such as the Chicken Fresca and Avocado Crunch sandwiches, and the Southwest salad.

Coolgreens and Motif previously partnered on a taste-test venture with the company’s Motif BeefWorks Plant-Based Burger product line. The company has backing from investors including Bill Gates and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition Ventures. The test was a win for both as Motif BeefWorks proved to be a popular limited-time option at the healthy lifestyle eatery and provided useful guest feedback which was used to improve the product before bringing it to market.

“We believe in offering our guests food that energizes and makes them feel better, while also being full of flavor,” says Coolgreens President and Chief Operations Officer Todd Madlener. “Motif shares that belief, so we’re excited to partner with them again and give Coolgreens fans a sneak peek at what we believe is the best plant-based cheese coming to the market.”

Traditionally, plant-based cheeses have been challenged with taste and texture, yet Motif’s cheese is a win on each front. It has that stretchy and gooey goodness melted cheese is known for, while delivering a creamy taste that pairs well with Coolgreens’ delectable menu.

The plant-based and dairy-free cheese will be available at Coolgreens’ Delray Beach location, just in time to celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary on Nov. 15.